Speakers term US sanctions against Pak missile programme discriminatory

ISLAMABAD - A roundtable conference on Friday termed the recent US sanctions against Pakistani missile programme as discriminatory.

The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the Roundtable Discussion on “Latest Discriminatory US Sanctions and Assertions about Pakistan’s Missile Programme – Implications and Challenges.”

Eminent speakers included Ambassador Zamir Akram, Advisor to the SPD; Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dean of Social Sciences and Professor at the School of Politics and International Relations, QAU; and Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi, DG ACDIS, MOFA.

Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi argued that the parameters of the US sanctions need to be understood. He said that sanctions were not new but there has been a visible spike in the last two years.

He noted that the sanctions are a manifestation of geopolitical contestations. Further, it also showed the gaps in export control regimes where the legitimate needs of states to access technology for peaceful purposes are being blocked.

He underscored the challenges to engage constructively with the US on the issue. He reaffirmed that Pakistan cannot accept caps on its missile capabilities. He also said that arms control negotiations would be meaningful only in the bilateral context and the US should facilitate such a dialogue in our region.

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, discussing the implications of the sanctions, stated that these are part of a political chessboard and represent a practical measure to discredit Pakistan. He said that essentially the US was advocating that Pakistan must accept India as a major power in the region, which is not acceptable to Pakistan. The US intent with the sanctions is to cap Pakistan’s nuclear program, and, if possible, to roll it back.

Dr Jaspal said the US-China strategic competition, which was likely to intensify in the coming year also plays a part in the political chessboard. India tried to cash in on the opportunities provided by geostrategic dynamics to put pressure on Pakistan.

Ambassador Zamir Akram said that the US sanctions go back a long time. When India conducted a nuclear test in 1974, the US imposed sanctions on Pakistan to prevent it from developing its nuclear programme. Pakistan-specific sanctions were also imposed after the 1998 Indian nuclear tests.

He underscored that there has always been US discriminatory treatment against Pakistan vis-à-vis nuclear and missile programmes. Ambassador Akram also noted that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China may have been a factor in shaping US policy, including the decision to impose sanctions on Pakistan.

The pressure on Pakistan was also part of the strategy to contain China. He argued that Pakistan cannot cap its missile capabilities. In addition, he emphasized the need to develop its missile program to counter the threat from India, and underscored the need to develop a robust space programme.

Ambassador Akram noted that the impact of these sanctions has been relatively limited, pointing out that Pakistan’s missile programme is indigenous, a development that has been driven, in part, by the country’s proactive response to previous US sanctions.

In his remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the recent US sanctions against Pakistani entities and the surprising statement by a senior US official, Jon Finer, about Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed the importance of constructively engaging the US in order to ensure that the US recognized Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and legitimate defence needs stress the imperative of fair, equal and non-discriminatory treatment and effectively address the unfounded claim made by Jon Finer. He concluded that, in the end, strategic clarity and national resolve would carry the day for Pakistan.