Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions

NEWS WIRE
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Abdul Kabir,  a terrorist, committed suicide in Tarah Valley after sexual assault by his companions khawarij terrorists. The sources said the khawarij terrorists are involved in serious human rights violations adding that even their fellow terrorists are not safe from the sexual brutality and inhuman behavior of Khawarij. They said Abdul Kabir has affiliation with Fitna al Khawarij and the Khawarij terrorists also abducted his (Abdul Kabir) father and uncle to conceal the inhuman incident. The Khawarij terrorists target young individuals for sexual exploitation after recruiting them into their organization, the sources said. The khawarij terrorists after sexual abuse also record videos to blackmail  their fellow terrorists, they said. The sources claimed that terrorism and severe human rights violations are being carried out on Afghan soil under the patronage of the Khawarij terrorists. It showed that the khawarij terrorists have nothing to do with humanity and religion, they said.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025