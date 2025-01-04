Three arrested for illegally hunting Markhor in Pishin

PISHIN - Three hunters were arrested for illegally killing Markhor in Bostan region of Pishin, Balochistan. According to Deputy Commissioner, Zahid Khan, authorities in Bostan conducted an operation that led to the recovery of a Markhor, illegally hunted in the region. Three individuals, identified as Izhar Khan, Masoor Khan, and Saddam Khan, have been arrested on charges of illegal hunting of Markhor. According to the DC, two of the arrested individuals are working for the Balochistan Constabulary and the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA). The accused allegedly hunted the Markhor in the restricted area of Taktou. A case has been registered against the suspects under the Wildlife Act, with legal proceedings underway. Earlier in 2021, an endangered Markhor was shot at and injured by a tourist in the scenic valley of Chitral.

Officials of the KP wildlife department relayed that the animal fell into a river near the Garam Chasma road after being hit by a bullet. It was rescued from the river after hectic efforts, they added.

Taking to Twitter, KP MPA Faisal Amin Khan said a first information report (FIR) had been registered at the Chitral police station against the culprits.

He was replying to a tweet that shared a social media user’s post which read: “Today, I was at “Shahr e Sham” Chitral with our guests to see the beautiful and innocent Markhors come down to river every afternoon.”