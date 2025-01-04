Three flights cancelled, 41 delayed due to fog across country

KARACHI - Flight operation was badly affected due to dense fog in several cities as a result of which three flights have been cancelled, 41 were delayed and five were diverted to alternative airports. According to schedule, Karachi to Lahore flight PA-401 was cancelled and Islamabad to Gilgit flights PK-601, 602 was also cancelled while Kuwait City to Sialkot flight PK-240 was landed in Lahore.

Jeddah to Faisalabad flight PK-764 was landed in Lahore due to fog while Jeddah to Lahore flights SV-738 and FL-587 were landed in Islamabad.

Dubai to Lahore flight ER-724 was also landed in Islamabad while 18 flights arriving and departing from Lahore Airport were delayed and 10 flights arriving and departing from Karachi are delayed. Nine flights of Islamabad Up and Down are delayed.