Tribute paid to martyred policeman

MULTAN - Police paid glowing tribute to Sub-Inspector Waris Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, marked with solemn ceremony to honour his sacrifice. A guard of honour was presented at his grave, where senior police officers, colleagues and family members laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the brave officer. According to police, during a courageous raid to apprehend notorious drug dealers on January 3, Sub-Inspector Waris Khan faced heavy gunfire from the suspects. Undeterred, he displayed extraordinary valour, confronting the criminals to uphold justice. Tragically, he laid down his life in the line of duty, attaining the ultimate honour of martyrdom. Speaking at the ceremony, SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar lauded the martyr’s bravery. He said that SI Waris Khan’s ultimate sacrifice embodies the finest traditions of the force. “He has set an unparalleled example of duty and dedication for the protection of life and property of citizens. Such heroes will forever remain alive in our hearts,” he maintained. He said that the police was committed to valuing the services and sacrifices of officials, vowing to uphold the legacy of martyred Waris Khan and all fallen heroes who selflessly serve the nation.