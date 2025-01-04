Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tribute paid to martyred policeman

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Police paid glowing tribute to Sub-Inspector Waris Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, marked with solemn ceremony to honour his sacrifice. A guard of honour was presented at his grave, where senior police officers, colleagues and family members laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the brave officer. According to police, during a courageous raid to apprehend notorious drug dealers on January 3, Sub-Inspector Waris Khan faced heavy gunfire from the suspects. Undeterred, he displayed extraordinary valour, confronting the criminals to uphold justice. Tragically, he laid down his life in the line of duty, attaining the ultimate honour of martyrdom. Speaking at the ceremony, SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar lauded the martyr’s bravery. He said that SI Waris Khan’s ultimate sacrifice embodies the finest traditions of the force. “He has set an unparalleled example of duty and dedication for the protection of life and property of citizens. Such heroes will forever remain alive in our hearts,” he maintained. He said that the police was committed to valuing the services and sacrifices of officials, vowing to uphold the legacy of martyred Waris Khan and all fallen heroes who selflessly serve the nation.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025