Two arrested for blackmailing woman

MUZAFFARGARH - The Gender Crime Wing of Kot Addu police on Friday arrested two accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman. A woman had complained that the accused were blackmailing her after preparing some objectionable videos and assaulted her many times. They also received money from the woman, according to the FIR. Gender Crime Sub-Inspector Saeeda Khaliq said an FIR has been registered and two accused were arrested. The SHO Kot Addu City said that the remaining accused would also be arrested soon.