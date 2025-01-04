Two brothers shot dead in Faisalabad gun attack

FAISALABAD - Two brothers were murdered over an enmity at a village in Khurrianwala police limits on Friday. According to a police spokesperson, accused Mudassar Shah and his accomplices opened fire at Asif Shah and his brother Aashir Shah at Chak No 73-Rb, Karianwala. They died on the spot.

The police reached the site and shifted the bodies to mortuaries after collecting forensic evidence.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has sought a report on the incident. Separately, a man his brother-in-law over a domestic issue at Ghulam Muhammad Abad. The accused, Sajjad, killed his brother-in-law Abdul Qadir and injured his wife Iqra.

The body was moved to the mortuary while the injured woman was rushed to hospital.

Dacoit gang busted

Faisalabad Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including a ringleader on Friday. According to a police spokesperson, the accused included Amir Shahzad alias Mattu (ring leader), Hussain and Sami. They were arrested by the Sahianwala police and were involved in crimes in Nishatabad police limits. The police team also recovered Rs262,000 from their custody.

An investigation is underway.