UN Security Council holds emergency session on Israeli raid of Gaza hospital

UNITED NATIONS - The UN Security Council Friday began another emergency session on the Gaza war, this time discussing the recent Israeli raid of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Strip. Israel claims it returned to the hospital after Hamas fighters again resumed operations there under the guise of medical personnel and patients. The IDF said Sunday that it killed 19 Hamas fighters during the roughly week-long raid and that it was unaware of any civilian casualties. Hamas-run health authorities previously claimed that 50 people had been killed, including hospital staff. The IDF said that, of 940 Palestinians who passed through an army checkpoint outside the hospital, 240 were detained for being alleged members of terror groups. Among those detained was Kamal Adwan director Hussam Abu Safiya who the IDF says is suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. In all, some 600 civilians and another 95 patients, caregivers, and medical personnel were evacuated from Kamal Adwan. Testifying before Security Council members at today’s hearing is the World Health Organization’s representative for the Palestinian territories Rik Peeperkorn and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. The session was requested by Algeria, the Arab representative on the Security Council. Each country’s ambassador presents their capital’s stance regarding Israeli operations in Kamal Adwan along with the war more broadly. Most statements are critical of Israel, while some envoys highlight Hamas’s continued operations from hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon is expected to place particular emphasis on the latter point.

Israeli media claims There’s not expected to be any practical implications from the meeting, though some members may have tried to push for a symbolic joint statement condemning Israel for the raid, which would have surely been blocked by the United States.