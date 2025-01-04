Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Under-trial prisoner dies in Adiala jail

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  An under-trial prisoner here on Friday died in Adiala jail. The authorities said the prisoner was ill.

According to available details, Nazeer khan son of Muhammad Yousuf aged 50 was an under-trial prisoner in Adiala jail as he was arrested in a theft and trespassing case. He died when he was being transported to District Headquarter Hospital from the jail.

Nazeer was said to be suffering from asthma and had difficulty in breathing. He was arrested by Civil Lines Police last year in connection with the case of theft and house trespassing.

Meanwhile, in a traffic accident two motorcyclists lost their lives after they were crushed by a speeding dumber as the vehicle fell on the bikers in Taxila.

According to details gathered from Rescue 1122, the accident took place near Model Town, Wah Cantt. The two deceased are identified as Muhammad Tanveer, 41, and Sajjad Ahmed, 44.

Over 31,000 traffic violators penalized in December

The initial investigations revealed that the dumper fell on side due to over speeding and crushed the bikers.

A similar incident happened on the same road in November last year when a speeding dumper fell on a Toyota Hiace van killing four people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025