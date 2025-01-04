Under-trial prisoner dies in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI - An under-trial prisoner here on Friday died in Adiala jail. The authorities said the prisoner was ill.

According to available details, Nazeer khan son of Muhammad Yousuf aged 50 was an under-trial prisoner in Adiala jail as he was arrested in a theft and trespassing case. He died when he was being transported to District Headquarter Hospital from the jail.

Nazeer was said to be suffering from asthma and had difficulty in breathing. He was arrested by Civil Lines Police last year in connection with the case of theft and house trespassing.

Meanwhile, in a traffic accident two motorcyclists lost their lives after they were crushed by a speeding dumber as the vehicle fell on the bikers in Taxila.

According to details gathered from Rescue 1122, the accident took place near Model Town, Wah Cantt. The two deceased are identified as Muhammad Tanveer, 41, and Sajjad Ahmed, 44.

The initial investigations revealed that the dumper fell on side due to over speeding and crushed the bikers.

A similar incident happened on the same road in November last year when a speeding dumper fell on a Toyota Hiace van killing four people.