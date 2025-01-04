Saturday, January 04, 2025
University of Bolton partners with Pakistan Football Federation to boost football

Web Sports Desk
11:00 PM | January 04, 2025
Sports

The University of Bolton Islamabad has joined hands with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to promote football, health, and active lifestyles nationwide.

The collaboration aims to elevate sports excellence through tournaments, state-of-the-art facilities, and expert coaching sessions.

Targeted programs and events will encourage greater participation in sports, nurturing young talent and fostering a robust sports culture in Pakistan.

This partnership combines resources to create meaningful opportunities for athletes and football enthusiasts to excel.

