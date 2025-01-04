Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Violence erupts in Kurram despite peace agreement, DC injured in attack

Violence erupts in Kurram despite peace agreement, DC injured in attack
Web Desk
2:32 PM | January 04, 2025
National

Just days after a peace agreement was reached between warring tribes in Kurram, violence resurfaced in the region on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when his vehicle was attacked in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. He was promptly transported to Lower Alizai Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

DC Mehsud has been instrumental in efforts to restore peace in the troubled region.

The attack occurred as the first convoy carrying essential supplies, including food, was en route to Kurram under tight security. The convoy's protection includes police and other security forces to ensure its safe passage.

According to earlier reports, the peace deal was set to be implemented from January 4, with plans to escort passenger convoys to Parachinar under a security cordon. The agreement, signed during a three-week-long Grand Jirga, mandates the demolition of all bunkers within 15 days and the surrender of all arms to the government.

Air chief emphasizes constant vigilance against global challenges

Despite the agreement, sit-ins persist in Parachinar and Bagan. Protesters in Parachinar demand the opening of all roads, including the main highway, while those in Bagan refuse to end their protest until all arms are surrendered, bunkers dismantled, and compensation provided for the destruction of shops and homes in Bagan Bazaar.

The Grand Jirga’s agreement, signed by both parties, underscores the binding nature of the decisions made by the Apex Committee.

 A 16-member oversight committee, including representatives from both sides, will ensure the agreement’s implementation. The plan involves dismantling fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri and reopening roads such as the Tal-Parachinar route under government supervision.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025