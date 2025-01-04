Violence erupts in Kurram despite peace agreement, DC injured in attack

Just days after a peace agreement was reached between warring tribes in Kurram, violence resurfaced in the region on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when his vehicle was attacked in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. He was promptly transported to Lower Alizai Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

DC Mehsud has been instrumental in efforts to restore peace in the troubled region.

The attack occurred as the first convoy carrying essential supplies, including food, was en route to Kurram under tight security. The convoy's protection includes police and other security forces to ensure its safe passage.

According to earlier reports, the peace deal was set to be implemented from January 4, with plans to escort passenger convoys to Parachinar under a security cordon. The agreement, signed during a three-week-long Grand Jirga, mandates the demolition of all bunkers within 15 days and the surrender of all arms to the government.

Despite the agreement, sit-ins persist in Parachinar and Bagan. Protesters in Parachinar demand the opening of all roads, including the main highway, while those in Bagan refuse to end their protest until all arms are surrendered, bunkers dismantled, and compensation provided for the destruction of shops and homes in Bagan Bazaar.

The Grand Jirga’s agreement, signed by both parties, underscores the binding nature of the decisions made by the Apex Committee.

A 16-member oversight committee, including representatives from both sides, will ensure the agreement’s implementation. The plan involves dismantling fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri and reopening roads such as the Tal-Parachinar route under government supervision.