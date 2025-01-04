Zone-IV Whites, Zone-VII Whites advance to Woodward Trophy U-17 quarters

LAHORE - Zone-IV Whites and Zone-VII Whites secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament after their final Group D clash at the KCCA Stadium on Friday. Zone-IV Whites dominated with a commanding nine-wicket victory, led by outstanding performances from Aun Abbas and Rana Areeb Aftab. In their Group D match, Zone-VII Whites were bowled out for 142 in 36.5 overs. Hammad Zaidi top-scored with 44, including four boundaries, while Maaz Khan contributed 29. For Zone-IV Whites, Shiraz Ali impressed with figures of 3/37, while Aun Abbas and Farzam Ghani chipped in with two wickets each. Zone-IV Whites chased down the target with ease, reaching 144/1 in 30.5 overs. Rana Areeb smashed an unbeaten 72, featuring eight fours and a six, while Aun Abbas supported with a solid 53. Aun Abbas was named Medicam man of the match for his all-round brilliance. In the second match at Young Fighter Ground, Zone-II Blues overwhelmed Zone-V Green by 157 runs. Batting first, Zone-II Blues posted a formidable 273/6 in 40 overs, with notable contributions from Muhammad Siddiqui (71), SM Basit Naqvi (68), and Umer Jadoon (48). For Zone-V Green, M. Usman Ahmed and M. Anus claimed two wickets each. In response, Zone-V Green collapsed for 116 in 30.2 overs. M. Usman Khan (24) and Usyd (22) were the only batters to offer resistance. Zone-II Blues’ Sameer Baig led the bowling effort with 4/31 and emerged as player of the match.