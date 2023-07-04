3 ‘dacoits’ arrested after encounter, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - The police arrested three dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police sta­tion and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Balochni police station received a com­plaint that three outlaws had deprived a citizen of his mo­torcycle No. AKE-7454, cash and other items near Chak No. 99-RB late at night and es­caped from the scene.

The SHO, along with his team and Jawans of Elite Force, rushed to the spot and chased the outlaws. The police en­circled the dacoits near Chak No 96-RB and ordered them to surrender. However, the out­laws opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned the fire and later overpowered the criminals. One of the accused had received leg injury when their motorcycle slipped and they fell on the road.

The bandits were later on identified as Allah Rakha, a resident of Chak No 60-RBN, Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Chak No 95-RB, and Khur­ram Shehzad, a resident of Chak No 229-RB, who were wanted to the police in a num­ber of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police sent the accused behind bars after recovering snatched motorcycle, cash and other items while further investigation was under way, he added.

MAN DEPRIVED OF RS2.5M

Robbers snatched Rs 2.5 million from a villager, in the limits of Kurr police station.