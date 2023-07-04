Tuesday, July 04, 2023
44th death anniversary of folk singer Alam Lohar observed  

July 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The 44th death anniversary of renowned Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar was observed on Monday.   He was born in 1928 in the village of Achh in the district Gujarat of Punjab. He developed a new style of singing with “Chimta”.  Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of “Heer Waris Shah” along with other songs such as “Saif-ul-Malook” and “Jugni”. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979 by the government of Pakistan. Alam Lohar died on July 3, 1979, in a road accident. He was buried in Lalamusa.

