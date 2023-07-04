8 outlaws held, arms, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested eight outlaws recovering narcotics, weapons, ammunition and Rs905,500 stolen cash from them in different actions taken in the limits of Catt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan took different actions against drug dealers and thieves on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. Two thieves namely Muhammad Akram and Abuzar involved in theft and dacoity case were arrested and Rs900,000 stolen cash besides a motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol used in the crime were recovered from them.

Similarly, the police traced another robbery case by using modern scientific techniques and arrested two accused Usman Uddin and Momin Khan recovering stolen cash Rs5,500 from them.