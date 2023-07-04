Acting President writes to PM to build martyrs monuments

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has written a letter to Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif draw­ing attention towards the establishment of monu­ments of the martyrs of the nation in the federal and provincial capitals.

He said there were no two opinions on the estab­lished fact that their fore­fathers gave everlasting sacrifices for the creation of the country.

The sacrifices of the martyrs for the stabili­ty and integrity of the na­tion were also memorable, he wrote. “The martyrs are our heroes as the peace and security in Pakistan is the result of their unparal­leled sacrifices,”

Sanjrani said, add­ing,”As a nation it is our obligation that we should keep alive the martyrs in hearts of the people, par­ticularly the youth.” The Acting President said the federal and provincial governments should en­sure the establishment of martyrs monuments at the federal and pro­vincial capitals. The pic­tures of the martyrs and the Pakistani Flag should be put up at airports, government buildings, schools, important high­ways, railway stations and other places.

“Pakistanis and foreign­ers should know that as a nation we are grateful to our martyrs,” he said, adding visits of the people from different walks of life, particularly students to these monuments would reignite patriotism.