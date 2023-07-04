Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes sacrificial meat among needy

Peshawar - Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the country’s leading charitable organizations, recently distributed sacrificial meat worth approximately Rs 170 million to the needy people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Eid-ul-Azha festival.

President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, made this announcement during a press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday.

During the conference, Khalid Waqas shared details of the ‘Qurbani Project 2023’ of the Al-Khidmat Foundation. He mentioned that a total of 8,694 cattle and 276 rams were sacrificed to distribute the meat among deserving individuals who were unable to perform the sacrifice themselves during this religious festival.

He stated that the meat of sacrificial animals was distributed among various groups, including widows, orphans, students of religious seminaries, deserving Afghan refugees, patients admitted at drug rehabilitation centres, prisoners, patients at different hospitals, street children, patients with Thalassemia, the transgender community, artists, and others.

Furthermore, Mr Khalid mentioned that approximately 268,000 people benefited from the Qurbani project of the Al-Khidmat Foundation throughout the province. He added that the organization arranged collective sacrifices in all 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the slaughtering process continuing for three consecutive days of Eid.