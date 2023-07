UAE - Pope Francis has condemned the burning of the holy book Quran and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech. In an interview with the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al It­tihad, Pope said that he feels an­gry and disgusted at these actions. He said free­dom of speech should never be used as a mean to despise others. “Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it. I feel angry and disgusted at these actions,” he said.