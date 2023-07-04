Armed clashes leave 2 dead, five injured in Rawalpindi  

RAWALPINDI - As many as two persons were killed and five others suffered bullet injuries during armed clashes in different areas of the district here on Monday.

According to sources, an armed clash occurred between two groups over old enmity in Panjar, the limits of police station Kahuta, leaving one man dead and maimed four others including two women.

The deceased has been identified as Safeel Meharban, they said. Waseem Meharban, Muhammad Ikram, Zainab Bibi and Safeena were among the injured.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of the eye witnesses as part of their investigation. Sources said that police have registered a case against accused and began investigation. The occurrence of firing incident swelled wave of panic in the area.

In Chontra, a man was gunned down and another injured in a firing incident in Dholial area, according to sources.

Police said the incident took place over a property dispute.

Rescue 1122 moved the dead body and maimed persons to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused by police while further investigation was on.

Reportedly, a man committed suicide in Gujar Khan and rescuers moved body to THQ for post-mortem, informed sources.

As many as four persons suffered injuries when a big tree fell on a moving car at Tareet in Murree. Upon information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the accident place and shifted the injured persons to hospital for medical treatment. A traffic disruption was also occurred in Murree due to the accident.