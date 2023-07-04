Business community condemns desecration of Holy Quran  

RAWALPINDI - The president of Central Trade Association Liaquat Road Rawalpindi Sheikh Abdul Waheed on Monday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, saying the sanctity of the Holy Quran is a priority for every Muslim. Muslim countries around the world including Pakistan should protest against the Swedish government, he said.

Sheikh Abdul Waheed said that the business community across the country is protesting against the desecration of the Holy Quran. The feelings of Muslims all over the world, including Pakistan, are full of grief. He said that Pakistan’s business community and Muslims around the world urge international institutions that immediate action be taken on the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and strict action should be taken against the elements found guilty in this act.