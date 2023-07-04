Candyland regional training camp for boys U-16 kicks off on July 8

The regional training camp for boys under-16 sponsored by Candyland is scheduled to commence on July 8 in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Kohat, and Khanewal. Over the course of the trials conducted from February to June, a total of 200 players from various parts of Pakistan were identified.

Sajjad Mehmood, the head coach of the Pakistan U-16 team, will oversee the performance of the players for the upcoming event. From the pool of talented participants, 50 players will be selected for the national U-16 training camp, set to begin on August 1 and conclude on August 30. Under the guidance of Sajjad Mehmood, the players will undergo practice sessions to further enhance their skills and receive expert coaching during the training.

Following the training camp, a final squad comprising 26 members will be chosen. This selected team will represent Pakistan in the SAFF U-16 championship, taking place in Bhutan from September 1 to September 11. The championship will provide a valuable platform for the young players to compete against other national teams.

The same team will participate in the AFC U-16 qualifiers next year.