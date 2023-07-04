Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Candyland regional training camp for boys U-16 kicks off on July 8

Candyland regional training camp for boys U-16 kicks off on July 8
Web Sports Desk
5:15 PM | July 04, 2023
Sports

The regional training camp for boys under-16 sponsored by Candyland is scheduled to commence on July 8 in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Kohat, and Khanewal. Over the course of the trials conducted from February to June, a total of 200 players from various parts of Pakistan were identified.

Sajjad Mehmood, the head coach of the Pakistan U-16 team, will oversee the performance of the players for the upcoming event. From the pool of talented participants, 50 players will be selected for the national U-16 training camp, set to begin on August 1 and conclude on August 30. Under the guidance of Sajjad Mehmood, the players will undergo practice sessions to further enhance their skills and receive expert coaching during the training.

Following the training camp, a final squad comprising 26 members will be chosen. This selected team will represent Pakistan in the SAFF U-16 championship, taking place in Bhutan from September 1 to September 11. The championship will provide a valuable platform for the young players to compete against other national teams.

Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister disqualified in fake degree case

The same team will participate in the AFC U-16 qualifiers next year.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023