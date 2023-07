ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen­eral Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if in Islamabad on Mon­day and discussed pro­fessional matters pertain­ing to the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Min­ister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islam­abad. They discussed mat­ters related to the Ministry as well as overall political situation of the country.