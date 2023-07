HYDERABAD - Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ishaq Samejo and Secretary Dr Ehsan Danish have expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sudden demise of eminent Researcher and Scholar Dr Murlidhar Jetley and condoled with his family. According to a statement issued by SLA, they said that the death of Dr. Murlidhar Jetley was a big loss for Sindhi Language and Literature. They said that Dr. Jetley was among those prestigious writers in Hind who served the Sindhi Language.