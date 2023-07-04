Chinese charge d’affaires assures Pakistan of economic support

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan on Monday thanked Chinese Financial Institutions for their cooperation with Pakistan during the last few months.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday thanked Ms Pang Chunxue, the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, for the timely support of the financial institutions of China to Pakistan. On the same day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recalled that ahead of the deal with the IMF, China provided roll-overs of five billion dollars to Pakistan. He said China has always helped Pakistan in difficult times and our nation will not forget this latest support from the Chinese friends. Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar warmly greeted the Charge d’Affaires and appreciated the deep rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. The finance minister further informed the Charge d’Affaires about the progress on the 9th review with the IMF, stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff level agreement.

He also appraised the Charge d’Affaires about stability in the economy and how the government is making efforts to preserve this economic stability and move the economy towards growth. Additionally, he appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts, and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during the last few months. Ms Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments about the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries. She also appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to bring economic stability in the country despite difficult economic circumstances. She further assured the finance minister that the Chinese government will continue to support Pakistan. The two sides also discussed the various avenues available for both countries to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors in order to expand the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels. In the end, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude to Ms Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires for all the support and cooperation Pakistan has always been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.