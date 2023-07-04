Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese Cultural Centre to hold seminar tomorrow

Completion of 10 years of CPEC

APP
July 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  An international seminar on the completion of 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be held here on July 5 under the auspices of Chinese Cultural Centre China Window.

Papers on the usefulness of CPEC will be presented in the seminar, being organised in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board and IM Sciences.

The seminar will have four sessions in which prominent personalities from different fields of life will express their views on the mega project of Pakistan- China friendship.

During the seminar, awards will also be given to the Pakistani and Chinese companies who have invested a lot in the CPEC projects, besides providing employment to a large number of people.

According to the organisers of China Window, it would the first and unique seminar of its kind in Peshawar, in which the speakers would express their views on CPEC on the completion of its 10 years, besides showing of videos of its various projects.

Seminar on understanding inheritance laws in Islam held

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023