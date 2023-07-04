CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punjab

LAHORE - Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi approved a phased pro­gramme aimed at renovating and expanding shrines of Sufi saints across the province. The decision was made during a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday to discuss the renovation and expansion plans for shrines. Attendees included Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, secretary Auqaf, secretary C&W, famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and Secretary (Coordination) to CM. It was decided in the meeting that in the initial phase, the shrines of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz in Multan, Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpat­tan, and Hazrat Syed Azizuddin Peer Makki in Lahore would un­dergo decoration and expansion. The phased programme aimed to upgrade all shrines, providing en­hanced facilities for the devotees. The caretaker CM emphasised the importance of improving facilities such as food distribution centres, libraries, guesthouses, and wash­rooms for convenience of the visi­tors. He directed the authorities concerned to promptly address all matters related to renovation and expansion of shrines, urging them to commence work on the pro­gramme as soon as possible.