Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CM Naqvi removes Jinnah Hospital MS over dereliction

10:40 PM | July 04, 2023
Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday removed the Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Mahmood over poor arrangements.

During his visit, the CM expressed his anger at the poor arrangements at the hospital and ordered the immediate removal of the MS.

Naqvi took strict notice of the absence of the senior professor in Jinnah Hospital and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. He also cancelled the parking contract for overcharging.

The caretaker CM visited various parts of the hospital including the Medical Unit, Children's OPD, Emergency, Surgical Ward, Angiography Room, Cap Lab, Endocrinology Center, CCU, Private Ward, Free Medicine Counter, Health Card.

He inquired about the situation from patients and attendants in various wards and waiting rooms.

Patients and their attendants told the CM said they were forced to get tests done from a specific lab. The most air conditioners were off or in bad condition.

Earlier, the caretaker CM visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he inspected the old emergency room of the hospital and ordered to reactivate it soon and he also reviewed the facilities and inquired about the welfare of the patients.

He also inquired about the bypass and primary angiography facility from the patients who expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities in the PIC.

