Commissioner directs to ensure sale of milk as per official price

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the sale of milk in accordance with the official price, which was Rs180 and takes strict action against violators.

The Commissioner directed to crack down on dairies, milk shops and milk sellers, selling milk in violation of the official rate.

He said that the complaints of the people must be addressed and officials should remain in the field to monitor and ensure the sale of the milk at the official price. Iqbal Memon directed DCs to check the rates of milk and sent him a report of the action.