Domestic, foreign industrialists invited to invest in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Trade, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, has extended an invitation to both domestic and foreign industrial and business communities to invest openly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that our province is blessed with valuable natural and human resources by Allah Almighty.

Jalil emphasized that our province is highly suitable for investment and industrialization, offering benefits to investors at both the national and global levels. He also revealed that the provincial government is in the process of digitizing all affairs of the Industry and Commerce Department. As of now, 15,000 out of 45,000 files have been scanned, and soon the entire system will be computerized. Once completed, citizens will be able to utilize a mobile application to access our services and facilities.

These views were expressed by Adnan Jalil during an episode of Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s program “Pakhtunkhwa Online,” which was hosted by Prof. Dr Abasin Yousafzai. Jalil stated that they are fostering connections between the industry and business activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Asia states, aiming to elevate employment and economic prospects to new heights. He highlighted that providing facilities to domestic and small-scale entrepreneurs is crucial for strengthening the economy.

The government is fully committed to ensuring a consistent supply of electricity, gas, and other essential facilities to enhance industrial production.

The provincial minister mentioned the establishment of new customer services for prospective investors in the province. He also emphasized that the establishment of new, technology-based industries in the Rashkai Economic Zone will generate increased employment opportunities. To encourage investment, steps are being taken to provide one-window facilities and other incentives, including security, to businessmen.

Moreover, the provincial minister stated that for the promotion of business in the province, institutions such as FPCCI have been engaged, in addition to the Federal Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

When asked about the province’s resources, the caretaker minister expressed gratitude for the abundant natural resources and the highly skilled workforce available in the province.