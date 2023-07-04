Dust, hailstorm likely to persist in KP

Peshawar - The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) predicted on Monday that most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would experience dust, wind-thunderstorm, and rain, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms.

The weather conditions are expected to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan districts. Additionally, gusty winds may also raise dust at isolated places in the plain areas of the province.

Furthermore, during the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather was predicted in most districts of the province. However, there were isolated instances of rain and wind thunderstorms in Mardan and Khyber districts. Rainfall of 07mm was recorded in Takht Bhai-Mardan and 15mm in Tirah-Khyber.

According to the report, the highest temperatures recorded in the province were 43°C at Dera Ismail Khan Airport and 40°C at Peshawar City.