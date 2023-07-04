ECP likely to introduce EMS for next general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] may in­troduce Election Management System [EMS] for the next general elections ostensibly to avoid any contro­versy in results. The electoral watchdog for the first time introducing this newly-designed Election Man­agement System [EMS] for the general polls in the country, sources in the election commission of Paki­stan shared with this newspaper. The controversial Result Management System [RTS], in the previous general elections, crashed in some of the constitu­encies at the night of elections day. The fault in the system was considered as a planning to rig the polls as the matter remained in conversation for a long time. Due to complaints in the RTS system [android-based application] it was decided not to use it for the election results. The RTS system was developed for immediate disbursement of results from the poll­ing station. Whereas, the Election Commission of Pakistan which is in the planning to be used for the elections for all the seats of national assembly and provincial assemblies would soon formally be an­nounced by the top elections body. Sources said that the pilot project of EMS with the name Result Man­agement System (RMS) was experienced in the local level polls successfully. The ECP has already trained its staff to better acquaint them with the new system, they said, mentioning that in this newly introduced system data [names, numbers etc], registered voters can be entered by the trained staff.