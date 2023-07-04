EU seeks ‘close’ cooperation on migration with countries of origin, transit: Von der Leyen

The European Union seeks to work “very closely” with key countries of origin and transit to manage migration challenges, the EU Commission chief said on Monday.

Opening the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen spoke at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Both von der Leyen and Sanchez stressed that it is one of the most important tasks of the Spanish EU presidency to have the EU’s migration and asylum policy reform adopted.

Following last week’s disagreement at the EU summit on migration, both leaders expressed hope “European unity” will prevail.

Von der Leyen stressed that migration challenges need “a European answer” and EU countries must “move forward with the legislative agenda.”

She explained that the bloc mulls intensifying “engagement with key countries of origin and transit” and “work very closely” as “only a comprehensive approach makes it possible to really manage migration.”

She added that the EU executive body proposed last week a budget amendment to the EU’s seven-year framework, asking EU countries to spend another €15 billion ($16.3 billion) on migration management.

For his part, Sanchez asserted that besides the migration reform, the Spanish EU presidency will focus on supporting Ukraine, revitalizing the bloc’s relations with Latin America and ensuring green industrial transition.

The EU presidency is rotated by members every six months, and allows them to set the agenda of EU ministerial meetings, chair the talks in Brussels and host informal events in their own country.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​