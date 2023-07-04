Tuesday, July 04, 2023
First female applies for press club membership

Ahmad Nabi
July 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber   -  History was made on Monday, as the first-ever female applied for membership in the Landi Kotal Press Club. Jamaima Afridi, a resident of Tehsil Landi Kotal and daughter of a retired Khasadar Subedar Major, visited the local press club to formally submit her membership application to the club’s president.

Jamaima Afridi holds a degree in Law and works as a freelancer with various national and international media organizations. Her main focus in journalism is on human rights violations, particularly women’s rights.

During the occasion, Jamaima Afridi expressed her motivation for joining journalism, which is to shed light on the challenges faced by women in tribal societies and to provide a platform for local women to have a voice and opportunities within the local press club. As a resident of Landi Kotal, Jamaima Afridi specifically chose to seek membership in the local press club.

She mentioned that her family has been her primary source of support, providing confidence and guidance in every career decision she has made.

Furthermore, Jamaima Afridi emphasized the significance of journalism as a valuable platform for advocating for the rights of tribal women. She pledged her dedication to working tirelessly for their betterment, leaving no stone unturned in her efforts.

