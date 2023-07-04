Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Flash flooding likely in hill torrents of DG Khan, Northern Balochistan

July 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of D.G Khan Division (Punjab) and lo­cal Nullah’s of Northern Balochistan including small Rivers in Bannu, Ko­hat and D.I Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during July 5th to July 8th. According to daily FFC re­port on Monday, low to medium-level flooding is also expected in the Nul­lah’s of Rivers Chenab and Ravi during the said period. A fresh rain bear­ing system of moderate to heavy intensity is likely to affect the upper catch­ments of all the Major Riv­ers along with Suleiman range from July 5th. Cur­rently, all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing in normal ex­cept for River Kabul, a tributary of Indus River, which is presently in a low flood in Warsak-Now­shera reach. The existing Combined Live Storage of country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Man­gla) is 7.176 MAF of 13.443 MAF (Total Combined Live Storage) compared to only 6.11 % of last year. Ac­cording to Flood Forecast­ing Division (FFD) Lahore, moderate monsoon cur­rents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into up­per parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet. Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balo­chistan with its trough extending northeastwards besides a fresh deep trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan. For the ensu­ing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country, however scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity is expected over the up­per catchments of all the Major Rivers of IRS. Iso­lated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Islam­abad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balo­chistan (Kalat Division) during the said period. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/ rain with Isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls are expected over Islam­abad and Punjab.

