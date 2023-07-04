Former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland gets married

LONDON-Former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland has tied the knot with her fiance Elliott Love, according to a report from MailOnline. The 27-year-old enjoyed a three-day ceremony in Greece after seven years with her beau. They got engaged last year in Dubai and tied off their relationship in Athens at the Island Art & Taste with over a hundred guests enjoying the beachside view. Saying their vows in front of the stunning backdrop of the Athens Riviera, Zara decided to match the beauty of her surroundings as she donned a white gown with floral detailing with off-the-shoulder sleeves. The pair originally met while on holiday after Zara started accumulating significant attention on the second season of the show Love Island and now, after tying the knot, her last name will be changed to Mrs Love. In an interview, she discussed her wedding day: “It was the best day of our lives… it was perfect. I can’t put it into words. It was a three-day wedding, the first day we did a welcome dinner at a family run Greek restaurant called Louizidis Tavern, it was a proper traditional Greek night, and we had a Greek band, and it was family sharing style food. The second day was the wedding and the third day we did a pool party, which was all white themed. We flew out of Heathrow airport with about 14 suitcases, it looked like we were immigrating!”