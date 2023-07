Gilgit-Baltistan's Chief Court Tuesday disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed in a fake degree case.

A three-member larger bench — Justice Malik Inayat Ur Rehman, Justice Jauhar Ali, and Justice Mushtaq Muhammad — announced the verdict on the plea filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) GB Assembly member Ghulam Shahzad Agha.

Details to follow