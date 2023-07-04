Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister disqualified in fake degree case

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday disqualified the region’s chief minister – Khalid Khurshid – in a bogus degree case filed by a fellow assembly member.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Inayatur Rahman, announced the verdict after hearing the matter on a daily basis and completion of arguments of both parties' counsel.

Earlier in the day, the bench had reserved its judgment on the matter moved by Ghulam Shehzad Agha – a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly – who sought his disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

On the occasion, strict security arrangement had been made in and around the court premises.

Agha belongs to the PPP and is a Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly member on a reserved seat for technocrats, while Khurshid is from the PTI and was elected on a general from the Astore district of the region.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly is a 33-member House, out which 24 are elected directly, while the remaining nine complete the legislature on reserved seats – six for women and three for technocrats.