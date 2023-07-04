Gold prices decrease by Rs8,800 per tola

Islamabad-The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs8,800 and was sold at Rs207,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs216,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs7,544 to Rs177,641 from Rs185,185, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs162,837 from Rs169,753, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs50 and was Rs2,500, whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,143.34. The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $1,912 from $1,906, the association reported.