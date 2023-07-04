Governor Baligh for Bahawalpur’s uplifting under new master plan

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that all available resources will be utilized for the uplift and development of Bahawalpur.
He was talking to a delegation led by well-known parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari at Circuit House Bahawalpur today.
Syed Tabish Alwari told that he had made the master plan of Bahawalpur City back in 1974 and after almost five decades a new 20-years master plan is needed to cater needs of the expanded city. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman the opposition from various political parties has created barriers in the way of construction and development of Bahawalpur but still he managed to get many developmental works approved and completed.
He said that the project of Bahawalpur Ring Road from Bindrah Pully to Railway Station will be started soon. He further said that the teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools will also be started soon. The annual grant of Sadiq Public School has also been increased from Rs.20 million to Rs.60 million. Governor Punjab said that the Jhangara road connecting Bahawalpur to the motorway was nerfed down to two lanes by the PTI government but now it will be restored to its original form.
IUB, SBP SIGN MOU FOR MUTUAL COOPERATION IN ACADEMIA, INDUSTRY
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The agreement was signed by the Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Abdullah Khan.
On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, and Dr. Areba Khan were present as the focal persons. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob expressed his vision regarding mutual cooperation between academia and industry and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jawad Iqbal and Dr. Areba Khan in implementing this cooperation. Mujibur Rehman Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Dr. Owais Shafiq, Dr. Waseem Hameed, Mohsin Mateen, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Dr. Hasan Mujtaba, Nawaz Saleem and other faculty members from Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce participated.
Dr. Areba Khan informed about the mutual cooperation and collaboration between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the State Bank of Pakistan and thanked all the participants. Abdullah Khan highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two institutions and the role of the State Bank in enhancing financial literacy in the region and discussed the proposal to establish a Center for Financial Literacy at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.