Governor Baligh for Bahawalpur’s uplifting under new master plan

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Engr Muham­mad Balighur Rahman has said that all available resources will be utilized for the uplift and de­velopment of Bahawalpur.

He was talking to a delegation led by well-known parliamentar­ian Syed Tabish Alwari at Circuit House Bahawalpur today.

Syed Tabish Alwari told that he had made the master plan of Ba­hawalpur City back in 1974 and after almost five decades a new 20-years master plan is needed to cater needs of the expanded city. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman the opposition from various political parties has created barriers in the way of construction and development of Bahawalpur but still he man­aged to get many developmental works approved and completed.

He said that the project of Ba­hawalpur Ring Road from Bin­drah Pully to Railway Station will be started soon. He further said that the teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools will also be started soon. The an­nual grant of Sadiq Public School has also been increased from Rs.20 million to Rs.60 million. Governor Punjab said that the Jhangara road connecting Ba­hawalpur to the motorway was nerfed down to two lanes by the PTI government but now it will be restored to its original form.

IUB, SBP SIGN MOU FOR MUTUAL COOPERATION IN ACADEMIA, INDUSTRY

A memorandum of under­standing (MoU) was signed be­tween the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The agreement was signed by the Vice Chancellor the Isla­mia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Abdullah Khan.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, and Dr. Are­ba Khan were present as the fo­cal persons. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob expressed his vision regarding mutual cooperation between academia and indus­try and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jawad Iqbal and Dr. Areba Khan in implementing this co­operation. Mujibur Rehman As­sistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineer­ing, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biologi­cal Sciences, Dr. Owais Shafiq, Dr. Waseem Hameed, Mohsin Ma­teen, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Dr. Hasan Mujtaba, Nawaz Saleem and other faculty members from Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce participated.

Dr. Areba Khan informed about the mutual cooperation and col­laboration between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the State Bank of Pakistan and thanked all the participants. Abdullah Khan highlighted the importance of cooperation be­tween the two institutions and the role of the State Bank in en­hancing financial literacy in the region and discussed the pro­posal to establish a Center for Financial Literacy at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.