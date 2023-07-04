Govt poised to burden consumers with addl Rs400-470 billion on account of hike in base tariff

Islamabad-After burdening the electricity consumers with an additional Rs1,000 billion during previous fiscal year, through rebasing of tariff, the government is poised to burden the consumers with an additional Rs400 to Rs470 billion, in 2023-24, on account of hike in base tariff.

The increase in base tariff will be ranging from Rs3.5 per unit to Rs4 per unit; however, it is premature to tell about the exact hike, official source told The Nation. The increase in base tariff is part of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) agreed with the IMF.

Increase of one rupee per unit in base tariff will have an additional impact of Rs100 billion per year on the power consumers of the country, the source said. The hike of Rs3.5 per unit to Rs4 per unit will have an additional impact of Rs400 billion to Rs470 billion per year (base tariff+GST) on the power consumers of the country, the source added. The source, however, made it clear that there is no condition of tariff hike prior to the IMF board meeting, which is due on July 12. Similarly, the source said that NEPRA has not yet heard the petitions of all the Discos for revenue requirements for the ongoing financial year.

The increase in electricity base tariff will be mainly due to the dollar exchange rate, the source said and added that 80 percent of component in the base tariff hike will be due to the dollar exchange rate. It is also not yet clear whether the entire base tariff hike will be passed on in one go or in phase manner, the source said. The decision in this regard will be made by the ECC and the federal cabinet, the source said.

It is worth to mention here that the government had increased the base tariff was increased for the FY 2022-23 by Rs7.91 per unit with the claim that it will reduce the circular debt; however, no significant impact was recorded in the volume of the circular debt during the year. The impact of Rs7.91 per unit was approximately Rs1,000 billion during the previous year. Following the hike of Rs 7.91 per unit in base tariff, the national average tariff has increased to Rs24.82 per unit from the previous determined national average tariff of Rs16.91 per unit. Now another hike in base tariff will take the national average tariff to around Rs28.32 per unit to Rs28.82 per unit and the application of GST will jack it up to around Rs33 per unit.

Increasing the electricity base tariff and burdening the consumers is not the solution to the menace of the circular debt. Instead the government should focus on improving the efficiency of the power distribution companies. High line losses, theft and inefficiency of the Discos are the main causes of circular debt, and instead of taking the corrective measures, the government is punishing the consumers through tariff hikes and various adjustments.