Govt successfully curtails country’s trade deficit at $27.54b during previous FY

ISLAMABAD-The government has successfully curtailed the country’s trade deficit at $27.547 billion during previous fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to the restrictions imposed on the imports.

The country’s trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $27.547 billion in the year 2022-23 as compared to $48.354 billion in the same period last year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Exports and imports both have reduced in the period under review. However, imports have fallen more than exports, which have reduced the trade deficit. The federal government and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had imposed conditions on the imports to improve the balance of payment situation. The reduction in trade deficit would help in controlling the current account deficit, which has recently recorded in surplus.

Pakistan’s exports have declined by 12.71 percent to $27.74 billion in the last financial year as against $31.78 billion in the preceding year (FY22) despite massive currency depreciation. The currency has depreciated by more than Rs100 against the dollar in the last one year. However, the exports have not improved. On the other hand, imports have also fallen by 31 percent to $55.29 billion in the previous current fiscal year from $80.136 billion in the same period of the previous year.

According to the PBS, the country’s trade deficit has shrunk by 63.32 percent to $1.814 billion in the month of June 2023 from $4.946 billion in the same period of the last year. Meanwhile, exports have declined 18.72 percent to $2.366 billion in June 2023 from $2.911 billion in May previous year. Similarly, imports have reduced by 46.8 percent to $4.18 billion in June 2023 from $7.857 billion in the same month of the last year.

On monthly basis, the trade imbalance was recorded at $1.814 billion in June 2023 as compared to $2.128 billion in the previous month (May), showing an increase of 14.76 percent. The data showed that exports have enhanced by 7.55 percent to $2.366 billion in June this year from $2.2 billion in the preceding month of May. Meanwhile, the imports have reduced by 3.42 percent to $4.18 billion from $4.328 billion in the last month.