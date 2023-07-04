Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Hafiz Naeem demands cancellation of power utility license

Web Desk
2:05 PM | July 04, 2023
Jamaat Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded cancellation of K-electric license and forensic audit of the power utility.

Talking to media JI leader said that Karachi suffering from worst power load shedding.

He said the NTDC have surplus electricity,” Get rid of the KE when you have surplus power,” he urged.

“Criminals are plundering the nation, the state of K-electric is worst, people have been hired on exorbitant salary packages, and we are paying these salaries from our pockets” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said that at the time of the KESC privatization, the company had 1.8 million consumers. “The number of the consumers has increased by 89 percent, but the company’s power generation has decreased by nine percent,” JI leader said. “According to the year 2022 record the power utility has generated 8,493 million units.”

Commenting on recent mayor’s election he lamented that those having 3 Lac votes and 160 members won, while the candidate with 9 Lac votes and 193 members support has lost the election.

