Hafiz Naeem facing PPP's phobia after losing mayorship: Saeed Ghani

Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that Hafiz Naeem was suffering from PPP’s phobia after being unable to won mayorship of the Pakistan’s largest city.

He said the rise in popularity of PPP in Sindh had made Hafiz Naeem ‘mentally disturbed’ adding the Jamaat-e-Islami now wanted to stop the PPP from performing.

He claimed the PTI was working in collaboration with the JI while mentioning the country would be freed from all the obstacles in the way of progress.

Mr Ghani said the PPP had always raised voice for the masses of Sindh and tried to resolve every issue to provide relief.