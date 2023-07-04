Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hafiz Naeem facing PPP's phobia after losing mayorship: Saeed Ghani

Hafiz Naeem facing PPP's phobia after losing mayorship: Saeed Ghani
Web Desk
7:19 PM | July 04, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that Hafiz Naeem was suffering from PPP’s phobia after being unable to won mayorship of the Pakistan’s largest city.

He said the rise in popularity of PPP in Sindh had made Hafiz Naeem ‘mentally disturbed’ adding the Jamaat-e-Islami now wanted to stop the PPP from performing.

He claimed the PTI was working in collaboration with the JI while mentioning the country would be freed from all the obstacles in the way of progress.

Mr Ghani said the PPP had always raised voice for the masses of Sindh and tried to resolve every issue to provide relief. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023