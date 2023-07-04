Hope rising again for Pakistan after disappointments, says PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif says country put on path of development n Calls for united efforts for next 15 years to address country’s economic woes n Felicitates nation on extraordinary surge of 2,231 points at PSX n Appreciates COAS General Asim Munir for making efforts to bring in $3b from Saudi Arabia, UAE n Demands immediate action against perpetrator of holy Quran’s burning in Sweden.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said termed the IMF agreement as a breather and a moment of concern and urged all the national institutions to make concerted efforts to rid the country of loans and put it on the course to progress.
The prime minister, in his remarks at the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said while remaining in their respective jurisdictions, the institutions should make a united effort for at least next 15 years to address the country’s economic woes. He said Pakistan's deliverance from loans required a vision, unity, hard work and sacrifice by the affluent people.
“If we opt this course, no one can stop the country from achieving progress,” he remarked. The prime minister thanked his all cabinet members, particularly Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their respective roles to help Pakistan achieve the nine-month stand-by agreement of $3 billion.
“I pray that this is the last IMF deal. But this is easier said than done,” he commented and mentioned that the state-owned enterprises like the Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and others were eating up around Rs600 billion annually.
He said under the IMF deal, Pakistan would receive the first installment of $1.1 billion in July. He also thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his role in the IMF agreement and offering his further role in the process, if needed. The prime minister spoke high of the Chinese support during last three months by rolling over $5 billion of sovereign and commercial banks loans, which was unprecedented. He said the situation would have been different, if China had not made the rollover. “The people of Pakistan should never forget this,” he remarked.
Similarly, the prime minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for committing $2 billion, and the United Arab Emirates and Islamic Development Bank for $1 billion each for Pakistan.
Calling it teamwork, he particularly appreciated the role of Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir for his efforts to bring in the support of total $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Prime Minister Shehbaz said during the remaining 40-42 days of the government’s term, the cabinet members should make efforts to leave behind a policy framework providing a roadmap and a vision for future development.
He said the whole Muslim Ummah, including the government and the people of Pakistan, strongly condemned another incident of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
“We demand immediate action against the perpetrator. Unfortunately, this is not the first time as a similar incident had also taken place in the past,” he remarked.
He also demanded of the Swedish government to take notice of the Islamophobic and hateful narrative against the Muslim population in their country. Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for convening an urgent meeting on the issue and said Pakistan endorsed their meeting and decision, with a hope that such Islamophobic incidents did not recur in the future.
The federal cabinet was briefed about the salient features of the $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund on Monday. The prime minister said a comprehensive solid waste management system for the Islamabad Capital Territory should be introduced.
He instructed that under the solid waste management programme, responsibility should be given to companies which had experience in disposing off harmful and toxic waste in hospitals in Islamabad.
The cabinet in principle approved sending of the Islamabad Capital Territory Solid Waste Bill to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC). It was given a detailed briefing about the solid waste management in Islamabad. On the recommendation of Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet allowed transit of a container of spare parts of vehicles from Karachi to Kabul. The spares parts would be for the vehicles of World Food Programme which was continuing its operation to provide food to Afghanistan.
On the recommendation of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved in principle the Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023. The approval of the amendment bill would bring innovation in the system of higher education according to the requirements of present era. On the recommendation of the Education Ministry, the cabinet also sanctioned the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology Amendment Bill 2023. The amendment would bring reforms in the university and promote research. On the recommendation of the Education Ministry, it also approved the National Commission for Human Development Amendment Ordinance 2002. The drafts of above three laws would be forwarded to the CCLC. The cabinet also sanctioned sending of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill to the CCLC.
Under the bill, a Private Security Services Regulatory Authority would be established to oversee the security system. It also approved legislation for establishing the Pakistan Land Port Authority, however, it directed that after consultation with the Ministry of Commerce the draft legislation should be sent to the CCLC.
‘Unprecedented surge of PSX’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated the business community and the nation on the unprecedented surge of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). He said as a result of the staff-level agreement and a $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the trust of investors and the business community was rapidly reviving.
After Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a surge of 5.38%, or 2,231 points on Monday. The PSX benchmark rose to 43,684 points in the opening session.
In a statement issued by the PM Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the government’s continued struggle and prudent policies had started bearing fruits as signs of the country’s economic revival were rising.
We are resuming the journey of economic development and a decline in the inflation rate from the point where Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had left.
Thank God, the country has been put on the path of development again, he said adding that after severe disappointments, a new sun of hope is rising again.
Praying to Allah Almighty for further successes on the economic front, the prime minister said the seeds of Pakistan’s development had started taking root as a result of the government’s sincere efforts, honesty and truth. He said the government once again had embarked upon Qauid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of construction, development and people’s welfare.
He said just as between 2013 and 2018 the PML-N government succeeded to free Pakistan from the energy crisis, terrorism and other problems, bringing economic development, it would bring Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity with the same spirit.
Shehbaz Sharif vowed to continue the journey of economic stability and national development with the same direction, spirit and struggle.
“Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, just as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched, the economy revived, the inflation rate kept at around 4%, the growth rate brought to 6.1% and the policy rate was kept at 6%, we are coming back again to same journey of development,” he added.