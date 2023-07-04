Human smugglers to be charged under anti-money laundering law: FIA

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday decided to charge alleged human smugglers involved in the Greek shipwreck under the anti-money laundering law and to place their passports in the blacklist.
A meeting headed by Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt also decided to block bank accounts and national identity cards of suspected smugglers involved in one of the biggest ever migrant tragedies.
Last month, an Italy-bound fishing boat carrying over 700 migrants, including 350 Pakistanis, sank off Greece. A spokesperson of FIA in a statement said that FIA DG Butt and North Additional Director General (ADG) Rana Abdul Jabbar visited the agency’s Lahore Zone for a meeting to review the progress of ongoing investigations regarding the shipwreck. FIA Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and agency’s Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed briefed them over the matter. Both the officials informed that Lahore and Faisalabad zones have initiated five inquiries and 149 cases have been registered against the suspects involved in the incident. The senior officials were told that 41 suspected human traffickers had been arrested till yet. Subsequently, the DG FIA ordered formation of more teams to immediately arrest the suspects involved in the incident. He directed that the raiding teams should remain in constant contact with the families of victims of boat tragedy to arrest the traffickers.