Human smugglers to be charged under anti-money laundering law: FIA

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday de­cided to charge alleged hu­man smugglers involved in the Greek shipwreck under the anti-money laundering law and to place their passports in the blacklist.

A meeting headed by Direc­tor General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt also decided to block bank accounts and national identity cards of suspected smugglers involved in one of the biggest ever migrant tragedies.

Last month, an Italy-bound fish­ing boat carrying over 700 mi­grants, including 350 Pakistanis, sank off Greece. A spokes­person of FIA in a state­ment said that FIA DG Butt and North Additional Di­rector General (ADG) Rana Abdul Jabbar visited the agency’s Lahore Zone for a meeting to review the prog­ress of ongoing investiga­tions regarding the ship­wreck. FIA Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and agency’s Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed briefed them over the matter. Both the offi­cials informed that Lahore and Faisalabad zones have initiated five inquiries and 149 cases have been regis­tered against the suspects involved in the incident. The senior officials were told that 41 suspected human traffickers had been arrest­ed till yet. Subsequently, the DG FIA ordered formation of more teams to immedi­ately arrest the suspects in­volved in the incident. He directed that the raiding teams should remain in con­stant contact with the fam­ilies of victims of boat trag­edy to arrest the traffickers.