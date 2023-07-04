ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station and arrested two suspects, a Police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police stations by CTD and FC teams. During the search and combing operation, two suspicious individuals were shifted to the police station for verification purposes, while 70 houses, 50 suspects and 5 motorcycles were checked. The ICT police spokesperson said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police apprehended 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Aizaz Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Syam, Nadeem Khan and Saif Ullah involved in drug peddling and recovered 2450 grams of hashish and one 9mm pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saqlain involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Sohail Masih involved in drug peddling and recovered 1270 gram of heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Moeen Ud Din and recovered 650 grams of heroin from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Amir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Aftab Hussain and recovered 1230 grams of heroin from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested a drug supplier namely Syed Amir Shah and recovered 2420 grams of hashish from his possession.

During the crackdown against the absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.