ICT police chief issues new SOPs for investigation system

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, has issued new standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the recently established Police Bureau of Investigation, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The Islamabad Capital Police has undertaken a comprehensive restructuring of its investigation system to introduce innovation and improve efficiency in its operations.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the Police Bureau of Investigation will lead the way in implementing these transformative changes. To ensure smooth functioning of the Investigation Bureau, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued.

As part of the investigation system revamp, three specialized investigation units have been established under the supervision of the SSP Operations. The Police Station Investigation Unit (PDIU) will handle local and special law cases, including preventive actions, traffic accidents, arrests, public and judicial absconding, and crimes against the law.

The Divisional Investigation Unit (DIU) will handle crimes against minors and gender-based crimes, offenses against religion and public figures, crimes committed at holy places, financial offenses, and non-bailable crimes. An alternate resolution unit will also operate under its command.

Officers assigned to these units will possess specialized expertise in investigation matters and will work directly from police stations. They will investigate and register crimes such as financial offenses and altercations with direct supervision from the SDPO Circle, who will report to the relevant DPO.

To facilitate efficient investigation processes, each police station will have a dedicated fleet of personnel and vehicles. Furthermore, legal support officers will be present in all DPO offices to assist with legal matters and maintain effective communication between investigating officers and the prosecution.

To ensure smooth operations and enhanced accountability, each investigating officer will be accompanied by at least one constable/head constable. The revised protocols highlight the importance of solid evidence before arresting any named suspect. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive in the published decision PLD/2018, SC/595, Police Rules 26-2 grant police officers the discretion to postpone arrests until substantial evidence is obtained. This authority enables officers to delay arrests after careful evaluation and satisfaction, he added. As part of the comprehensive approach, all investigation tasks will fall within the scope of the Standard Code of Investigation, which governs the operations of the Police Bureau of Investigation. The standard operating procedure (SOP) provides clear guidelines for officers and officials, including provisions for disciplinary actions and penalties for non-compliance, he stated.