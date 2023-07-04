IHC notifies summer vacations  

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a circular regarding the summer vacations from July 10 to September 10.

The Registrar’s office IHC had issued the circular in this regard which stated that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would remain available throughout the summer holidays to hear cases. However, the other six judges would be available at different times.

The order said that only emergency cases seeking pre and post-arrest bails, stay orders, etc could be filed in IHC during the said time.

It said that the court timing from Monday to Thursday would be 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while on Friday it would close at 12:00 pm.

However, the office timing during the vocations would be from 09:30 am to 3:30 pm and on Friday it would end at 12:30 pm, the circular said.