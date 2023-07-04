Inflation eases from 38pc to 29.5pc

ISLAMABAD - Inflation eased to 29.4 percent in June this year after touching its highest ever 38 percent level in May 2023 main­ly due to the reduction in commodity prices.

Inflation measured through the Consumer Price Indicator (CPI) was recorded at 29.4 percent in June this year. It has drastically reduced from 38 percent in May last, which was the highest lev­el in the country’s history. Overall in fiscal year 2022-23, the CPI inflation has recorded at 29.18 percent, which was far higher than the estimated tar­get of 11.5 percent. The potential rea­sons for the rising price level were flood damages, disruptions in supply chains, devaluation brought by the macro-economic imbalances and po­litical uncertainty. Inflation had bal­looned due to the economic policies of the incumbent government to re­vive the IMF’s programme by increas­ing electricity, gas and oil prices, an­nouncing mini budgets and massive currency depreciation.

The government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an infla­tion target at 21.5 percent. Accord­ing to the latest data of Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics (PBS), the inflation on monthly basis decreased to 0.3 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the pre­vious month. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 27.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 32.4 per­cent. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 33 percent. On a monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) infla­tion on YoY basis increased by 32.8 percent in June 2023. The break-up of inflation of 29.4 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic bever­ages prices increased by 39.49 per­cent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 19.13 percent and 8.56 percent, respective­ly. Similarly, prices of utilities (hous­ing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) in­creased by 11.64 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of al­coholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 109.53 percent. Pric­es of clothing and footwear increased by 20.96 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 41.65 percent. Recreation­al charges and those related to cul­ture went up by 67.97 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 36.37 percent in June 2023 as com­pared to the same month last year.

In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during June 2023 included toma­toes (28.32 percent), onions (13.58 percent), gur (7.21 percent), chicken (6.75 percent), potatoes (6.50 per­cent), milk products (4.51 percent), rice (4.22 percent), milk fresh (3.55 percent), beans (3.38 percent), bev­erages (3.32 percent), sugar (2.64 percent), meat (2.50 percent), bak­ery and confectionary (2.24 per­cent), readymade food (1.46 per­cent), pulse mash (1.46 percent) and milk powder (1.44 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of follow­ing commodities enhanced included readymade garments (3.75 percent), construction input items (3.39 per­cent), postal services (3.15 percent), electricity charges (2.90 percent), mechanical services (2.10 percent), transport services (2.01 percent), stationery (1.75 percent), construc­tion wage rates (1.35 percent) and medical tests (1.30 percent).

In urban areas, prices of follow­ing items were reduced eggs (13.64 percent), fresh vegetables (8.38 per­cent), wheat flour (8.17 percent), wheat (5.86 percent), pulse gram (4.65 percent), mustard oil (4.46 per­cent), pulse moong (3.88 percent), cooking oil (3.54 percent), vegetable ghee (2.68 percent), besan (2.62 per­cent), pulse masoor (1.71 percent), fresh fruits (1.36 percent) and gram whole (1.11 percent).

In rural areas, prices of following commodities increased including tomatoes (37.32 percent), chicken (5.35 percent), rice (4.63 percent), milk products (4.22 percent), po­tatoes (3.52 percent), pulse mash (2.76 percent), meat (2.46%), tea (2.15 percent), onions (2.07 per­cent), bakery and confectionary (2.07 percent), readymade food (1.84 percent), beans (1.72 percent), milk fresh (1.72 percent)and sugar (1.39 percent).