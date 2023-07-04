Inflation eases from 38pc to 29.5pc

ISLAMABAD - Inflation eased to 29.4 percent in June this year after touching its highest ever 38 percent level in May 2023 mainly due to the reduction in commodity prices.
Inflation measured through the Consumer Price Indicator (CPI) was recorded at 29.4 percent in June this year. It has drastically reduced from 38 percent in May last, which was the highest level in the country’s history. Overall in fiscal year 2022-23, the CPI inflation has recorded at 29.18 percent, which was far higher than the estimated target of 11.5 percent. The potential reasons for the rising price level were flood damages, disruptions in supply chains, devaluation brought by the macro-economic imbalances and political uncertainty. Inflation had ballooned due to the economic policies of the incumbent government to revive the IMF’s programme by increasing electricity, gas and oil prices, announcing mini budgets and massive currency depreciation.
The government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent. According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the inflation on monthly basis decreased to 0.3 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 27.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023.
Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 32.4 percent. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 33 percent. On a monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 32.8 percent in June 2023. The break-up of inflation of 29.4 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 39.49 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 19.13 percent and 8.56 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 11.64 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 109.53 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 20.96 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 41.65 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 67.97 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 36.37 percent in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.
In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during June 2023 included tomatoes (28.32 percent), onions (13.58 percent), gur (7.21 percent), chicken (6.75 percent), potatoes (6.50 percent), milk products (4.51 percent), rice (4.22 percent), milk fresh (3.55 percent), beans (3.38 percent), beverages (3.32 percent), sugar (2.64 percent), meat (2.50 percent), bakery and confectionary (2.24 percent), readymade food (1.46 percent), pulse mash (1.46 percent) and milk powder (1.44 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities enhanced included readymade garments (3.75 percent), construction input items (3.39 percent), postal services (3.15 percent), electricity charges (2.90 percent), mechanical services (2.10 percent), transport services (2.01 percent), stationery (1.75 percent), construction wage rates (1.35 percent) and medical tests (1.30 percent).
In urban areas, prices of following items were reduced eggs (13.64 percent), fresh vegetables (8.38 percent), wheat flour (8.17 percent), wheat (5.86 percent), pulse gram (4.65 percent), mustard oil (4.46 percent), pulse moong (3.88 percent), cooking oil (3.54 percent), vegetable ghee (2.68 percent), besan (2.62 percent), pulse masoor (1.71 percent), fresh fruits (1.36 percent) and gram whole (1.11 percent).
In rural areas, prices of following commodities increased including tomatoes (37.32 percent), chicken (5.35 percent), rice (4.63 percent), milk products (4.22 percent), potatoes (3.52 percent), pulse mash (2.76 percent), meat (2.46%), tea (2.15 percent), onions (2.07 percent), bakery and confectionary (2.07 percent), readymade food (1.84 percent), beans (1.72 percent), milk fresh (1.72 percent)and sugar (1.39 percent).