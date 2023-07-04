Khadija Shah sent to jail for another 14 days

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judi­cial remand of fashion design­er Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, for anoth­er 14-day in Askari Tower at­tack case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceed­ings, wherein the police pro­duced Khadija Shah on expi­ry of her judicial remand term. To a query, the court was ap­prised that the challan of the case was being prepared and it would be filed after comple­tion. At this, the court extend­ed the judicial remand of Khad­ija Shah for another 14-day and ordered police to submit chal­lan of the case till the next date of hearing, July 17. The Gulberg police had registered a case un­der Anti-Terrorism Act against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for dam­aging public and private prop­erties, including Askari Tower, during May 9 riots.