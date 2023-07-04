Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khadija Shah sent to jail for another 14 days

Khadija Shah sent to jail for another 14 days
Agencies
July 04, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judi­cial remand of fashion design­er Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, for anoth­er 14-day in Askari Tower at­tack case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceed­ings, wherein the police pro­duced Khadija Shah on expi­ry of her judicial remand term. To a query, the court was ap­prised that the challan of the case was being prepared and it would be filed after comple­tion. At this, the court extend­ed the judicial remand of Khad­ija Shah for another 14-day and ordered police to submit chal­lan of the case till the next date of hearing, July 17. The Gulberg police had registered a case un­der Anti-Terrorism Act against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for dam­aging public and private prop­erties, including Askari Tower, during May 9 riots.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023